Deploy Uptrace in one-click installation.
Open-source APM platform for distributed traces, metrics, and logs built natively on OpenTelemetry.
Choose a VPS plan for Uptrace
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Uptrace
Uptrace is an open-source Application Performance Monitoring (APM) platform that unifies distributed traces, metrics, and logs from OpenTelemetry-instrumented applications in a single interface. Built on ClickHouse for high-throughput telemetry storage and PostgreSQL for metadata, it delivers the observability capabilities of Datadog and New Relic without per-host licensing fees or data residency concerns.
Self-hosting Uptrace on your VPS keeps all telemetry data on your own infrastructure with no per-span or per-log pricing. Any application instrumented with OpenTelemetry SDKs â€” across Go, Python, Node.js, Java, .NET, and more â€” can send data directly via OTLP without additional configuration.
Key features of Uptrace
Distributed tracing
Visualise request flows across microservices with full span details, flame graphs, and service dependency maps to pinpoint latency bottlenecks.
Metrics & dashboards
PromQL-compatible metrics engine with 50+ pre-built dashboards for popular frameworks, databases, and infrastructure components.
Centralised log search
Ingest and full-text search structured logs alongside correlated traces and metrics in a single unified query interface.
Alerts & notifications
Set threshold-based or anomaly alerts with routing to email, Slack, PagerDuty, or custom webhook endpoints.
OTLP-native ingestion
Accept telemetry from any OpenTelemetry SDK via gRPC or HTTP without custom adaptors, collectors, or proprietary agents.
Why run Uptrace on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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