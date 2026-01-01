Unleash is an enterprise-grade open-source feature management platform trusted by teams at over 1,000 organisations. It decouples code deployment from feature activation â€” ship to production at any time and selectively enable features for specific users, percentage rollouts, or environments through a web control plane, without redeploying.

Self-hosting Unleash keeps all flag configuration and user targeting data within your own infrastructure. With 15+ official SDKs covering every major language and framework, your entire engineering organisation can adopt feature flags with a consistent workflow â€” from A/B testing and canary releases to emergency kill switches.