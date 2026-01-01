Deploy Tyk Gateway in one-click installation.
Open-source API gateway for securing, managing, and monitoring REST, GraphQL, and gRPC APIs without paid licensing or feature paywalls.
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What you can build with Tyk Gateway
Tyk Gateway is a fully open-source API gateway that manages authentication, rate limiting, quotas, and request transformation for your backend services. Licensed under Mozilla Public License 2.0, every gateway feature is available without a license key â€” OAuth 2.0, JWT validation, GraphQL proxying, and plugin support are all included in the open-source build.
Redis is the only dependency, providing distributed session storage and rate-limit counters. Configuration is handled through a REST management API, making Tyk compatible with infrastructure-as-code workflows and CI/CD pipelines. Self-hosting keeps all API traffic, credentials, and usage data within your own infrastructure.
Key features of Tyk Gateway
Authentication middleware
Protect APIs with OAuth 2.0, JWT, HMAC signatures, Basic Auth, mutual TLS, or API keys â€” no custom auth code required.
Rate limiting and quotas
Enforce per-user, per-application, or per-policy rate limits and usage quotas to prevent abuse and ensure fair access.
Multi-protocol support
Route REST, GraphQL, gRPC, TCP, and WebSocket APIs through a single gateway with protocol-aware transformation and proxying.
Request transformation
Rewrite URLs, inject or strip headers, modify request and response bodies, and convert between SOAP and GraphQL inline.
Plugin middleware
Extend gateway behaviour with custom logic written in JavaScript, Python, Go, or gRPC without modifying the core codebase.
Why run Tyk Gateway on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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