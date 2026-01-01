Traduora is a self-hosted translation management platform designed for development teams managing localisation across multiple languages. It provides a clean web interface for organising translation projects, with import and export support for JSON, YAML, and CSV formats.

Self-hosting Traduora on a VPS keeps all your localisation data private and integrates directly with CI/CD pipelines via its REST API. Role-based access control lets you invite translators, reviewers, and developers with appropriate permissions, while translation history tracks every change made to a string.