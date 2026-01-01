Deploy Traduora in one-click installation.
Self-hosted translation management platform for teams with REST API, role-based access, and multi-format import/export.
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What you can build with Traduora
Traduora is a self-hosted translation management platform designed for development teams managing localisation across multiple languages. It provides a clean web interface for organising translation projects, with import and export support for JSON, YAML, and CSV formats.
Self-hosting Traduora on a VPS keeps all your localisation data private and integrates directly with CI/CD pipelines via its REST API. Role-based access control lets you invite translators, reviewers, and developers with appropriate permissions, while translation history tracks every change made to a string.
Key features of Traduora
REST API integration
Automate translation imports and exports in your CI/CD pipeline using the full REST API without manual intervention.
Multi-format export
Export translations as JSON, YAML, CSV, and other formats to drop them directly into any framework or build system.
Role-based access
Grant developers, translators, and reviewers different permission levels to keep projects organised and secure.
Translation history
Every change to a translation string is tracked, letting you audit modifications and revert to previous versions.
Why run Traduora on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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