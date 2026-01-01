ToolJet is an open-source low-code platform that gives teams a visual drag-and-drop builder for creating internal tools, admin panels, and CRUD applications in a fraction of the usual development time. With over 40 built-in UI components and native connectors for 50+ services â€” including PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, REST APIs, Google Sheets, and Stripe â€” teams can build data-driven applications without writing extensive frontend code.

Self-hosting ToolJet on your own VPS keeps internal tool configurations, data source credentials, and business logic entirely within your infrastructure. No per-seat pricing, no usage caps, and no third-party access to your operational data.