Deploy The Lounge with one-click installation.
Self-hosted always-on IRC client that keeps you connected and stores your full message history across all devices.
Choose a VPS plan for The Lounge
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with The Lounge
The Lounge is a self-hosted web-based IRC client that acts as a persistent IRC bouncer â€” staying connected to networks 24/7 so you never miss messages. It stores complete chat history and syncs read markers across all your devices through a responsive browser interface.
Self-hosting The Lounge on a VPS gives every user a permanent IRC presence without needing a separate BNC service. It supports multiple user accounts, SASL and LDAP authentication, push notifications, link previews, and simultaneous connections to multiple IRC networks.
Key features of The Lounge
Always-on connection
The Lounge stays connected to IRC networks 24/7 on your VPS, so messages are never missed even when your devices are offline.
Full message history
All messages are stored server-side and synced across every device, giving you complete history from any browser.
Multi-network support
Connect to multiple IRC networks simultaneously with separate accounts for each user on your server.
Push notifications
Receive mobile and desktop push notifications for mentions and direct messages without keeping a browser tab open.
Why run The Lounge on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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