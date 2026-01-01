Deploy Technitium DNS Server in one click installation.
Open-source DNS server with built-in ad blocking, encrypted DNS protocols, and a full-featured web management console.
Choose a VPS plan for Technitium DNS Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Technitium DNS Server
Technitium DNS Server is a fully open-source DNS server that acts as both an authoritative nameserver for your own domains and a recursive resolver for network clients. It supports DNS-over-TLS, DNS-over-HTTPS, and DNS-over-QUIC â€” protecting DNS queries from ISP surveillance and man-in-the-middle interception without requiring third-party resolvers.
Beyond standard resolution, Technitium includes network-wide ad and malware blocking via configurable blocklist URLs, DNSSEC validation and zone signing, a built-in DHCP server, multi-server clustering, and role-based access control with two-factor authentication. Self-hosting gives you full visibility over every DNS query on your network with no external provider seeing your traffic.
Key features of Technitium DNS Server
Network-wide ad blocking
Block ads, trackers, and malware domains across every device on your network using configurable blocklist URLs â€” no client software needed on individual devices.
Encrypted DNS protocols
Supports DNS-over-TLS, DNS-over-HTTPS, and DNS-over-QUIC to prevent interception and keep DNS queries private from ISPs and network eavesdroppers.
Authoritative DNS hosting
Host your own DNS zones with DNSSEC signing using RSA, ECDSA, or EdDSA â€” eliminating dependence on third-party nameservers for your internal or public domains.
High-performance resolution
Async IO architecture handles over 100,000 DNS requests per second with persistent caching, prefetching, and serve-stale support for maximum availability.
Multi-server clustering
Manage and replicate zones across multiple DNS server instances from a single web console for redundancy and distributed deployments.
Why run Technitium DNS Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Hostinger Agent and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.