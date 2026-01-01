Deploy Sun-Panel in one-click installation.
Customisable server and NAS navigation panel with a clean homepage and app launcher for self-hosters.
Choose a VPS plan for Sun-Panel
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Sun-Panel
Sun-Panel is a lightweight, self-hosted homepage and navigation panel designed for servers and NAS devices. It gives you a single, beautifully organised dashboard where you can launch all your self-hosted services and monitor system status at a glance. Built with simplicity in mind, Sun-Panel requires no external database â€” it runs entirely on SQLite.
With support for multi-account isolation, custom icons from the Iconify library, in-page mini windows, and fully customisable CSS and JavaScript, Sun-Panel lets you craft a homepage that fits your workflow. Deploy it on your VPS and enjoy a personal, ad-free browser start page that you fully control.
Key features of Sun-Panel
Multi-account Support
Create isolated accounts for different users, each with their own panel layout and application shortcuts.
No External Database
Runs entirely on built-in SQLite, keeping deployment simple with no extra database service to maintain.
Rich Icon Library
Tap into the Iconify icon library to style your app shortcuts freely, supporting thousands of icon sets.
System Status Monitoring
View real-time CPU, memory, and disk usage directly on your panel to keep an eye on server health.
Custom JS and CSS
Inject your own JavaScript and CSS to fully personalise the look and behaviour of your homepage.
In-page Mini Windows
Open supported services in floating mini windows without leaving your dashboard for a seamless workflow.
Why run Sun-Panel on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
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