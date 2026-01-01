Deploy Spliit with a one-click installation.
Free, open-source expense-splitting app for groups â€” track shared costs and settle up without subscriptions.
Choose a VPS plan for Spliit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Spliit
Spliit is a self-hosted alternative to Splitwise that lets groups of friends, housemates, or travellers track shared expenses and calculate who owes what. Create a group, add expenses as they happen, and Spliit works out the balances automatically â€” no account required for participants, just share a link.
Self-hosting Spliit means your financial data â€” who spent what, with whom, and on what â€” never goes to a third-party server or gets used for advertising. There are no subscription tiers, no premium features locked away, and no data portability concerns: your instance, your data, your control.
Key features of Spliit
No account required
Share a group link and anyone can add or view expenses immediately â€” no sign-up or email verification needed for participants.
Automatic balance calculation
Spliit computes who owes whom after every expense, minimising the number of transactions needed to settle a group.
Receipt scanning
Photograph a receipt and Spliit extracts the amount automatically, speeding up expense entry without manual typing.
Uneven expense splitting
Split costs by exact amounts, percentages, or shares â€” not just equally â€” for situations where one person uses more than others.
Expense categories and search
Tag expenses by category and filter the history to find any transaction quickly across long-running groups.
Why run Spliit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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