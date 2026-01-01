SnappyMail is a modern, lightweight webmail client that lets you access any IMAP email account through a clean browser interface. It is a maintained fork of RainLoop, rebuilt for performance â€” the JavaScript payload is roughly 66% smaller than the original, meaning faster load times even on slow connections. SnappyMail supports multiple IMAP accounts, PGP encryption, Sieve mail filters, dark mode, and full keyboard navigation.

Self-hosting SnappyMail on your VPS puts a private browser-based mail client on your own infrastructure with no third-party telemetry, no advertising, and no account required from an external service. Your email credentials are stored only on your server and transmitted only between your VPS and your existing mail provider.