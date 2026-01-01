Snac2 is a minimalistic ActivityPub instance written in portable C with no database dependencies â€” all data is stored as plain files on disk. Designed for individuals and small instances, it federates with Mastodon, Pleroma, Pixelfed, and the wider Fediverse while running comfortably on tiny VPS instances or single-board computers.

Self-hosting Snac2 gives you a personal identity on the Fediverse without relying on third-party instances that may shut down, defederate, or change policies. The single-binary architecture, lack of database, and Mastodon-compatible API make Snac2 one of the lightest and most maintainable ways to participate in decentralised social media.