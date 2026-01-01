Smocker is an open-source HTTP mock server and proxy built for engineers who need realistic, deterministic API responses during development and testing. Developers define mock endpoints declaratively in YAML or JSON, replay scenarios, and inspect every incoming request in a live admin UI without writing any glue code.

Self-hosting Smocker on your own VPS gives teams a shared mocking environment for integration tests, contract verification, and demos, with full control over network access, recorded traffic, and uptime guarantees that public mocking services cannot match.