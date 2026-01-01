SigNoz is a full-stack open-source observability platform built natively on OpenTelemetry. It replaces multiple siloed tools â€” a tracing backend, a metrics store, and a log aggregator â€” with a single application that correlates all three signals in one UI. Engineers can jump from a slow trace directly to the related logs and infrastructure metrics without switching tabs or stitching data together manually.

Unlike SaaS APM vendors, self-hosting SigNoz on your own VPS keeps all telemetry data on infrastructure you control, with no per-seat pricing or data retention limits imposed by a third party. The ClickHouse storage engine makes queries fast even at high ingestion volumes, and native OpenTelemetry support means any OTel-instrumented service ships data without vendor-specific SDKs.