Sharkey is an upstream-tracking fork of Misskey that delivers a polished social experience for the fediverse. It speaks ActivityPub natively, so your community can follow and interact with accounts on Mastodon, Pleroma, Akkoma, Pixelfed, and the rest of the federated network without any bridges.

Compared to upstream Misskey, Sharkey adds federated post editing, federated profile backgrounds, Mastodon client API compatibility, and dozens of UX refinements driven by community feedback. Self-hosting Sharkey on your own VPS keeps your timeline, media, and follower graph fully under your control, with no platform owner deciding who you can reach.