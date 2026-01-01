Deploy Polaris in one click installation.
Lightweight Rust-powered music streaming server that puts your personal collection on every device you own.
Choose a VPS plan for Polaris
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Polaris
Polaris is an open-source music streaming server written in Rust, built to make a personal music library available from any browser or mobile device with minimal hardware. The Rust core keeps memory use and CPU load low enough to run comfortably on entry-level VPS plans while comfortably indexing libraries with tens of thousands of tracks across FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Opus, APE, WAV, and AIFF formats.
Self-hosting Polaris keeps every album, rip, and Bandcamp download under your control with no monthly fee, no catalogue churn, and no listening data sold to third parties. The first person to open the web UI completes a short setup wizard that pairs the library path with an admin account, so initial credentials never appear in logs or in the deployment template.
Key features of Polaris
Rust performance
Native Rust implementation keeps memory and CPU usage low so a large library streams smoothly even on the smallest VPS plans.
Lossless format support
Streams FLAC, MP3, MP4, OGG, Opus, APE, WAV, and AIFF at original quality with no forced re-encoding of your masters.
First-visit setup wizard
A guided welcome flow pairs your music folder with an admin account on first load, with no hardcoded default credentials in the image.
Multi-user playlists
Each household member gets their own account, playlists, and listening history without crossing libraries on a shared server.
Subsonic-compatible API
Exposes a Subsonic-compatible API so dozens of community iOS, Android, and desktop clients can connect without a proprietary app.
Browser-based admin
The entire configuration â€” users, mount points, DDNS, album art rules â€” is editable from the web UI without shelling into the container.
Why run Polaris on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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