PinePods is an open-source podcast manager built for households, teams, and individual listeners who want to keep their listening history off third-party servers. It combines a polished web interface with native Android, iOS, and desktop clients, so every device stays in sync without relying on commercial podcast platforms.

What makes PinePods stand out is its first-class multi-user model paired with built-in gpodder API support and PodcastIndex integration. Each member gets independent subscriptions, queue, and playback history while sharing a single backend. Self-hosting the server on your own VPS keeps your subscription list, listening habits, and downloaded episodes entirely private and free of advertising trackers.