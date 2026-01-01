phpBB is the most widely used open-source forum platform on the web, powering hundreds of thousands of communities for over two decades. Built in PHP with a focus on traditional category and subforum structures, it gives moderators granular control over permissions, user groups, and discussion flow without depending on cloud services or per-seat licensing.

Self-hosting phpBB on your own VPS keeps every post, user account, and attachment under your control, with full access to the database, the file system, and the thousands of free extensions and styles maintained by the phpBB community.