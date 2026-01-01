Deploy Baikal in one-click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for synchronising calendars, tasks, and contacts across every device.
Choose a VPS plan for Baikal
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Baikal
Baikal is a lightweight, self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server built on top of the well-known sabre/dav PHP library. It provides a private home for calendars, events, tasks and contacts that synchronise to iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook and any other client that speaks the standard CalDAV and CardDAV protocols.
Self-hosting Baikal on your own VPS keeps personal and team scheduling data inside your infrastructure instead of a third-party calendar service. The footprint is intentionally small — a single PHP container backed by SQLite or MySQL — so it fits comfortably on a small VPS while still supporting multiple users, shared address books and granular access control through the built-in admin UI.
Key features of Baikal
CalDAV and CardDAV
Standards-compliant calendar and contact sync with iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, DAVx5, and any other CalDAV/CardDAV client.
Multi-user accounts
Create separate user accounts with their own calendars, tasks, and address books, all managed from a single admin web UI.
Shared collections
Share specific calendars or address books with other users on the same instance for team scheduling and contact sync.
Lightweight footprint
A single PHP container running sabre/dav on SQLite or MySQL — small enough to run alongside other self-hosted services on a modest VPS.
Admin web UI
Manage users, calendars, address books, and core server settings from a built-in browser-based dashboard rather than editing config files.
Why run Baikal on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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