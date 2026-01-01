Up to 69% off for Baikal

Deploy Baikal in one-click installation.

Lightweight self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server for synchronising calendars, tasks, and contacts across every device.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£6.99 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Baikal in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Baikal

MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £167.76 (regular price £479.76). Renews at £12.99/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £239.76 (regular price £767.76). Renews at £24.99/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for £455.76 (regular price £1,199.76). Renews at £39.99/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Baikal

Baikal is a lightweight, self-hosted CalDAV and CardDAV server built on top of the well-known sabre/dav PHP library. It provides a private home for calendars, events, tasks and contacts that synchronise to iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook and any other client that speaks the standard CalDAV and CardDAV protocols.

Self-hosting Baikal on your own VPS keeps personal and team scheduling data inside your infrastructure instead of a third-party calendar service. The footprint is intentionally small — a single PHP container backed by SQLite or MySQL — so it fits comfortably on a small VPS while still supporting multiple users, shared address books and granular access control through the built-in admin UI.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Baikal

CalDAV and CardDAV

Standards-compliant calendar and contact sync with iOS, macOS, Android, Thunderbird, Outlook, DAVx5, and any other CalDAV/CardDAV client.

Multi-user accounts

Create separate user accounts with their own calendars, tasks, and address books, all managed from a single admin web UI.

Shared collections

Share specific calendars or address books with other users on the same instance for team scheduling and contact sync.

Lightweight footprint

A single PHP container running sabre/dav on SQLite or MySQL — small enough to run alongside other self-hosted services on a modest VPS.

Admin web UI

Manage users, calendars, address books, and core server settings from a built-in browser-based dashboard rather than editing config files.

Why run Baikal on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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