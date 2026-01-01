OpenFGA is an open-source authorisation engine built on the principles of Google Zanzibar â€” the globally distributed permissions system powering Google Drive, Docs, and Calendar. It lets engineering teams define and enforce fine-grained access control policies using a human-readable modelling language, then evaluate those policies at high throughput via a simple HTTP or gRPC API. ReBAC (relationship-based access control), RBAC (role-based), and ABAC (attribute-based) models are all supported natively, and can be combined within a single authorisation schema.

Self-hosting OpenFGA on your VPS keeps authorisation logic and relationship data under your full control, with no vendor lock-in or per-check pricing. Authorisation checks run with low latency against your own PostgreSQL store, and the API integrates cleanly with applications written in any language through the official SDKs.