Deploy Mopidy with one-click installation.
Extensible Python music server that streams from local files, Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, and more through one browser interface.
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What you can build with Mopidy
Mopidy is an extensible music server written in Python that bridges dozens of audio sources behind a single playback queue. With matching extensions installed, it can stream local files alongside Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Bandcamp, YouTube, podcasts, and Internet radio, while exposing them through MPD, HTTP, and JSON-RPC APIs so any MPD client or web frontend can drive the same library.
This template bundles Mopidy together with the popular Iris web frontend, giving you a browser-based interface for browsing libraries, building queues, and managing playlists from any device. Self-hosting Mopidy on a VPS keeps your aggregated music sources behind a single private endpoint with no per-source subscription fees beyond the upstream providers you already use.
Key features of Mopidy
Iris web frontend
Bundled Iris extension delivers a polished browser UI for browsing sources, queueing tracks, and managing playlists from desktop or mobile.
Multi-source playback
Install extensions to merge Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Bandcamp, YouTube, podcasts, and local files into one unified queue.
MPD protocol support
Speaks the Music Player Daemon protocol on port 6600 so any MPD client like ncmpcpp, M.A.L.P., or Cantata can control playback.
Pip-installable extensions
Add new sources at deploy time through the PIP_PACKAGES variable without rebuilding the image or editing configuration files.
JSON-RPC HTTP API
Full HTTP and WebSocket API lets you build custom controllers, voice assistants, or home automation triggers around the same engine.
Snapcast ready
Default audio pipeline writes to a Snapcast FIFO so you can layer multi-room synchronised playback on top whenever you need it.
Why run Mopidy on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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