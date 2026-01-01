Mopidy is an extensible music server written in Python that bridges dozens of audio sources behind a single playback queue. With matching extensions installed, it can stream local files alongside Spotify, SoundCloud, TuneIn, Bandcamp, YouTube, podcasts, and Internet radio, while exposing them through MPD, HTTP, and JSON-RPC APIs so any MPD client or web frontend can drive the same library.

This template bundles Mopidy together with the popular Iris web frontend, giving you a browser-based interface for browsing libraries, building queues, and managing playlists from any device. Self-hosting Mopidy on a VPS keeps your aggregated music sources behind a single private endpoint with no per-source subscription fees beyond the upstream providers you already use.