Mobilizon is a free, federated event-organising platform built by Framasoft and now stewarded by the Kaihuri non-profit. It replaces Facebook Events and Meetup with a network of independent instances that interconnect through the ActivityPub protocol, giving organisers, activists, and communities a place to publish events and groups without subjecting attendees to ad-tracking, data harvesting, or algorithmic feeds.

Self-hosting Mobilizon on your own VPS means you control who joins your instance, what moderation rules apply, and how long event data is retained. Your community keeps its calendar and member list even if a single instance â€” or an entire commercial platform â€” disappears, because federation makes the network resilient by design.