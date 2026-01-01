Loomio is an open-source platform purpose-built for collaborative decision-making. Groups can hold structured discussions, create proposals, run polls, and record outcomes â€” all in one place. Unlike general chat tools, Loomio keeps conversations focused on moving towards clear decisions, making it ideal for co-operatives, not-for-profit organisations, community organisations, and distributed teams.

Self-hosting Loomio on your own VPS keeps member data fully under your control, with no per-user fees and no dependence on a third-party service. This deployment includes the full Rails web app, Sidekiq background worker, PostgreSQL database, Redis queue, and a Hocuspocus server for real-time collaborative document editing.