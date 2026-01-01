Deploy ImmuDB in one-click installation.
Immutable, tamper-proof database with cryptographic verification for auditable data integrity.
Choose a VPS plan for ImmuDB
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with ImmuDB
ImmuDB is an open-source, immutable database written in Go that preserves the full history of all data changes. Every write is cryptographically verified, making it impossible to alter or delete records without detection â€” giving you a tamper-evident audit trail by design.
Deployable as a standalone server, ImmuDB supports key-value, SQL, and document data models, and ships with a built-in web console for browsing data and managing users. Self-hosting puts full control of sensitive audit logs, compliance records, and transaction history on your own infrastructure with no external dependencies.
Key features of ImmuDB
Tamper-evident storage
Every record is linked via cryptographic hashes, so any modification or deletion is immediately detectable by clients or auditors.
Multi-model support
Query data using key-value, SQL, or document interfaces â€” all sharing the same immutable storage engine without schema migrations between models.
Built-in web console
An integrated web UI on port 8080 lets you explore databases, run SQL queries, and manage users without installing additional tooling.
Cryptographic verification
Clients can independently verify the integrity of any value they read using Merkle tree proofs, eliminating the need to trust the server blindly.
Complete audit history
All versions of every key are retained permanently, giving compliance teams and auditors a complete, verifiable chain of custody for every data point.
Why run ImmuDB on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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