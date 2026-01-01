Apache Amoro is an incubating Apache project that adds a self-managing layer on top of open lakehouse formats, providing a unified web dashboard for catalogues, tables, and continuous self-optimising. It integrates with Flink, Spark, and Trino so platform teams can centralise table maintenance, file compaction, snapshot expiration, and data retention policies across multiple table formats from one place.

Self-hosting Amoro keeps catalogue metadata, table statistics, and optimiser activity on infrastructure you control, free from per-table SaaS fees. The bundled web UI surfaces table sizes, optimising progress, snapshot history, and SQL terminal access, giving data platform teams an operational console that does not exist in raw Iceberg or Paimon deployments.