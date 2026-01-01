Deploy Apache Doris in one click installation.
High-performance MPP analytics database for real-time reporting, ad-hoc SQL, and unified data warehousing at petabyte scale.
Choose a VPS plan for Apache Doris
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Apache Doris
Apache Doris is a modern, real-time MPP analytics database used by thousands of organisations including JD.com, Tencent, Xiaomi, Meituan, and ByteDance to power dashboards, ad-hoc analysis, and customer-facing analytics on hundreds of terabytes of data. Its vectorised execution engine, columnar storage, and cost-based optimiser deliver sub-second SQL across billions of rows while staying wire-compatible with the MySQL protocol so existing BI tools and drivers connect with no changes.
Self-hosting Doris on your own VPS keeps query latency, retention policies, and ingestion pipelines under direct control with no per-query billing or vendor lock-in. The bundled frontend ships an integrated web console for cluster status, query profiling, and SQL exploration.
Key features of Apache Doris
MySQL-compatible SQL
Speaks the MySQL wire protocol so JDBC, ODBC, BI tools, and existing dashboards connect to Doris with zero code changes.
Vectorised MPP engine
Columnar storage with vectorized execution and a cost-based optimiser returns sub-second SQL across billions of rows.
Real-time ingestion
Stream Load, Routine Load from Kafka, and Flink/Spark connectors push fresh data into queryable tables within seconds.
Federated lakehouse queries
Multi-Catalog reads Hive, Iceberg, Hudi, Paimon, and JDBC sources directly so you can query lake data without copying it.
Built-in web console
The frontend ships a browser UI for cluster status, running SQL, inspecting query profiles, and managing users and roles.
Why run Apache Doris on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.