Deploy HomeHub in one-click installation.
No-login family dashboard for shared notes, shopping lists, chores, calendars, and expenses in one private PWA.
Choose a VPS plan for HomeHub
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HomeHub
HomeHub is an open-source, self-hosted family utility that turns any server into a private dashboard for everyone in your household. Designed for shared use on a home network, it ships as a no-login Progressive Web App so any family member can open it in a browser, save it to their home screen, and start collaborating immediately on notes, shopping lists, chores, and a shared calendar.
Self-hosting HomeHub keeps household data â€” expenses, shopping habits, family routines, and uploaded files â€” entirely on your own VPS, with no third-party cloud sync, tracking, or per-user fees. Features can be toggled individually through a single YAML config, so you only enable the tools your family actually uses.
Key features of HomeHub
Shared shopping list
Collaborative shopping list with smart suggestions based on past entries, so the whole family can add items as they run out.
Family expense tracker
Track household spending with support for recurring bills like subscriptions, utilities, milk, or newspapers, all in one ledger.
Calendar and reminders
Shared calendar with colour-coded categories for bills, school, health, and family events keeps every household member aligned.
Chores and notes
Lightweight chore tracker and shared note board let family members assign tasks and jot quick messages without extra apps.
Built-in utilities
Includes recipe book, expiry tracker, PDF compressor, URL shortener, QR generator, and a media downloader in a single PWA.
Private by design
No account system, no telemetry, and no cloud dependency â€” all data stays inside your VPS and home network.
Why run HomeHub on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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