Deploy HFS with one-click installation.
Self-hosted HTTP file server that lets you share files directly from your disk through a modern web interface.
Choose a VPS plan for HFS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HFS
HFS (HTTP File Server) is a lightweight, self-hosted file sharing server that turns your VPS into a fully functional file sharing hub accessible from any browser. It provides a clean, responsive web interface for browsing, downloading, and uploading files without requiring any client software installation.
With built-in user accounts, per-folder access control, bandwidth throttling, and a virtual file system, HFS gives you complete control over who can access which files. Self-hosting on your own VPS means unlimited storage and bandwidth with no monthly per-user fees.
Key features of HFS
Virtual file system
Organise shared content into a virtual folder structure independent of your actual disk layout, giving you full control over what users see.
User accounts and permissions
Create accounts with per-folder read, write, and delete permissions so different users access only the files they are authorised to see.
Resumable uploads and downloads
Supports resumable transfers so large file operations survive network interruptions without starting over from scratch.
Bandwidth throttling
Set upload and download speed limits per user or globally to keep your server responsive even during heavy file transfers.
Plugin system
Extend HFS with community plugins for thumbnails, LDAP authentication, anti-brute-force protection, themes, and more.
Why run HFS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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