Headroom is an open-source context compression middleware for AI agents and LLM-powered applications. Deployed as a transparent proxy, it sits between your agent and any OpenAI-compatible API endpoint, automatically compressing tool outputs, logs, RAG chunks, files, and conversation history â€” cutting token usage by 60â€“95% with no loss in response accuracy.

Headroom integrates natively with Claude Code, Cursor, and other MCP-compatible tools via its built-in MCP server interface. Self-hosting on your VPS eliminates third-party data exposure and gives you full control over which AI backend your agents connect to.