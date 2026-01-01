GPT-Researcher is an open-source autonomous AI agent designed to perform comprehensive online research on any topic. It uses a multi-agent approach â€” a planner agent breaks the question into sub-queries, researcher agents gather information from dozens of sources simultaneously, and a writer agent synthesises the findings into a structured, cited report. This parallel approach dramatically reduces the time to produce research-grade content compared to manual browsing or single-query LLM prompts.

Self-hosting GPT-Researcher gives you full control over which LLM providers and search APIs you connect, what data is processed, and how reports are stored. Running it on your own VPS means sensitive research topics stay on your infrastructure, with no usage limits from third-party hosted services.