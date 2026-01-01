Deploy FusionDirectory in a one-click installation.
Web-based identity management for LDAP, Samba, Kerberos, mail, DNS, DHCP, and SSH key administration.
Choose a VPS plan for FusionDirectory
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with FusionDirectory
FusionDirectory is an open-source identity and access management application that turns a standard LDAP directory into a manageable platform for users, groups, mail accounts, Samba shares, Kerberos principals, and dozens of other system services. Instead of writing ldif files or using ldapsearch from the command line, administrators work in a web UI that understands the schemas of the services they connect to.
Self-hosting FusionDirectory on a VPS keeps the directory â€” the system of record for every account on your network â€” entirely under your control. This deployment bundles an OpenLDAP backend preloaded with the required FusionDirectory schemas, so the web UI and the directory it manages come up together as a single application stack.
Key features of FusionDirectory
Web-based LDAP admin
Manage users, groups, organisational units, and ACLs in a browser without writing ldif files or running ldapadd from a terminal.
Samba and Kerberos
Provision Samba file-share accounts and Kerberos principals directly from user records, keeping Windows networking and SSO in sync with the directory.
Plugin architecture
Extend the directory with optional modules for mail, DNS, DHCP, SSH keys, sudo rules, certificates, and password policies â€” enable only the ones you need.
Bundled OpenLDAP
Ships with an OpenLDAP backend preloaded with FusionDirectory schemas, so the directory is ready to manage immediately after deployment.
Audit trail
Built-in audit plugin records every directory change with who, what, and when, supporting compliance reviews and forensic investigations.
Password policy management
Configure password complexity, expiration, and lockout rules through the UI and apply them across user populations from a single screen.
Why run FusionDirectory on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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