Deploy Datasette in one-click installation.
Open-source tool for exploring, publishing, and sharing SQLite databases as interactive websites and APIs.
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What you can build with Datasette
Datasette is an open-source multi-tool for exploring and publishing data. It takes SQLite database files and instantly transforms them into interactive, searchable websites with a built-in JSON API â€” no back-end programming required. Journalists, researchers, and data teams use Datasette to share datasets publicly, build data-driven applications, and prototype analytics dashboards without managing complex infrastructure.
Self-hosting Datasette on your own VPS keeps full control over sensitive datasets, allows you to install custom plugins for visualisation and authentication, and gives you a permanent, shareable URL for every query and table view your data contains.
Key features of Datasette
Instant data publishing
Drop any SQLite database file into the data volume and Datasette immediately serves it as a browsable, searchable website.
Built-in JSON API
Every table, query, and row is automatically accessible as a JSON API endpoint, making it easy to build applications on top of your data.
Powerful SQL explorer
Run arbitrary SQL queries directly in the browser with an interactive query editor and formatted results tables.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend Datasette with over 100 community plugins for charting, maps, authentication, full-text search, and custom export formats.
Faceted browsing
Automatically generated facets and filters let users drill into large datasets without writing any SQL.
Why run Datasette on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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