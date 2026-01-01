Deploy Coral Talk in one click installation.
Open-source commenting platform from Vox Media that reimagines on-site discussion and moderation for newsrooms.
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What you can build with Coral Talk
Coral is the open-source commenting platform built by Vox Media to power healthier on-site discussions for news organisations, publishers and content creators. It replaces third-party comment widgets with a self-hosted system designed around the realities of running a community: heavy moderation workloads, hostile actors and the need to keep audience data inside your own infrastructure.
Trusted by more than 500 newsrooms in 28 countries, including The Washington Post and The Financial Times, Coral combines a fast, accessible reader experience with a moderation toolset purpose-built for editorial teams. Self-hosting on your own VPS keeps reader identities, comment history and engagement signals under your full control rather than a third-party SaaS.
Key features of Coral Talk
Moderation toolkit
Filter and approve comments at scale with reaction queues, banned-word lists, suspect-word flagging, and per-story moderation settings designed for editorial teams.
Q&A and live chat
Switch a story into Q&A or live chat mode to host hosted-expert sessions, breaking-news discussions, or structured reader interviews.
Author engagement
Featured comments, reporter badges, and inline staff replies let journalists surface the best contributions and respond to readers directly inside the thread.
Single sign-on
Plug Coral into your existing identity layer with JWT-based SSO, OAuth providers, or local accounts so readers reuse their site login.
Privacy and data ownership
Comments, profiles, and moderation history stay on your VPS in MongoDB, with GDPR-friendly export and deletion tooling built in.
Embeddable on any CMS
A lightweight embed script drops Coral into WordPress, Ghost, Drupal, or custom stacks without locking your site into a single CMS.
Why run Coral Talk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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