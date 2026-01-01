Convos is a fully self-hosted, always-on IRC client that runs on your server and stays connected to IRC networks around the clock. Unlike traditional IRC clients that go offline when you close them, Convos maintains persistent connections so you never miss a message â€” even when your devices are offline.

Access your IRC conversations from any browser without installing software. Convos stores your full chat history, supports multiple users and networks, and provides a clean modern interface designed for both casual chatters and long-time IRC communities. Self-hosting gives you complete control over your data and user access.