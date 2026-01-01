CockroachDB is an open-source distributed SQL database designed to survive hardware failures and regional outages without compromising consistency. It speaks the PostgreSQL wire protocol, meaning existing PostgreSQL drivers and tools work without code changes, while delivering automatic sharding, geo-partitioning, and multi-region replication under the hood.

Deploying CockroachDB on your own VPS gives you a production-grade SQL database with ACID guarantees, automatic failover, and a built-in DB Console for monitoring cluster healthâ€”without the cost or complexity of managed cloud database services. It is ideal for applications that demand zero downtime and strong transactional guarantees.