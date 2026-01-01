Cerbos is a self-hosted policy decision point that decouples authorisation logic from your application code. Instead of scattering permission checks across services, you define resource and principal policies as version-controlled YAML files, and Cerbos answers authorisation questions over a REST and gRPC API in sub-millisecond response times.

Self-hosting Cerbos on your own VPS keeps every authorisation decision and audit log entirely within your infrastructure — no third-party service sees which users are accessing which resources. Policies live alongside your code, integrate with any language through generated SDK clients, and can be reloaded at runtime without restarting your services.