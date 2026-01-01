Up to 69% off for Casibase

Deploy Casibase in one-click installation.

Open-source AI knowledge base and LLM-powered chat platform for building domain-specific assistants.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Casibase in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Casibase

69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 1
£15.99
£4.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £10.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
65% off
KVM 2
£19.99
£6.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £12.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
£31.99
£9.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £24.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
62% off
KVM 8
£49.99
£18.99 /mo
Choose plan
Renews at £39.99/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Casibase

Casibase is an open-source knowledge management and AI chatbot platform that lets organisations build domain-specific assistants backed by real enterprise data. It combines embedding-based document ingestion with support for multiple large language models — including ChatGPT, Claude, Llama 3, and DeepSeek — so teams can query their own knowledge base through a natural-language chat interface without sending raw documents to third-party services.

Self-hosting Casibase on your own VPS keeps proprietary documents, conversation history, and model API keys entirely on infrastructure you control. The stack ships with MySQL for persistence and integrates with Casdoor for enterprise-grade authentication including GitHub, Google, and custom OAuth providers.

Get started
What you can build with {name}

Key features of Casibase

Multi-model LLM support

Connect to ChatGPT, Claude, Llama 3, DeepSeek R1, and HuggingFace models so you can switch or compare providers without re-ingesting your knowledge base.

Embedding-based retrieval

Documents are chunked and embedded at ingestion time, enabling semantic search that surfaces contextually relevant passages rather than keyword matches.

Enterprise authentication

Casdoor integration provides single sign-on with GitHub, Google, and enterprise OAuth providers, with fine-grained permission controls across knowledge stores.

Multi-language interface

The web UI ships with support for 12 languages, making it accessible to globally distributed teams without additional localisation work.

Remote asset access

Built-in RDP, VNC, and SSH protocol support lets you attach remote infrastructure as knowledge assets alongside documents and chat history.

Why run Casibase on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Recommended server location:

Checking...

Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
Get started
Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

Get started

Explore more apps to deploy

9router

9router

AI API routing proxy with token optimisation for 40+ LLM providers

Select
Agent Zero

Agent Zero

Open-source AI agent framework with multi-agent cooperation and persistent memory

Select
Hermes Agent

Hermes Agent

Self-improving AI agent with built-in learning loop and multi-platform messaging

Select
See all applications

We care about your privacy

This website uses cookies that are needed for the site to work properly and to get data on how you interact with it, as well as for marketing purposes. By accepting, you agree to store cookies on your device for ad targeting, personalization, and analytics as described in our Cookie policy.