Canarytokens is an open-source honeypot system that lets you create invisible tripwires across your infrastructure. Generate tracking tokens in the form of URLs, DNS names, documents, email addresses, WireGuard configs, and more — then embed them in sensitive files, systems, or network configs. The moment an attacker or unauthorised user interacts with a token, you receive an instant alert with details about the access.

Unlike traditional intrusion detection, Canarytokens requires no agents, no log monitoring, and no complex setup. Self-hosting gives you full control over your alerting data and lets you generate unlimited tokens without subscription limits.