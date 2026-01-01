Deploy Canarytokens in one-click installation.
Open-source honeypot token system that silently alerts you when someone accesses your data, files, or credentials.
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What you can build with Canarytokens
Canarytokens is an open-source honeypot system that lets you create invisible tripwires across your infrastructure. Generate tracking tokens in the form of URLs, DNS names, documents, email addresses, WireGuard configs, and more — then embed them in sensitive files, systems, or network configs. The moment an attacker or unauthorised user interacts with a token, you receive an instant alert with details about the access.
Unlike traditional intrusion detection, Canarytokens requires no agents, no log monitoring, and no complex setup. Self-hosting gives you full control over your alerting data and lets you generate unlimited tokens without subscription limits.
Key features of Canarytokens
Instant breach alerts
Receive immediate notifications the moment a token is triggered, giving you early warning of unauthorised access or data exfiltration.
Dozens of token types
Create honeypots as URLs, DNS entries, Word documents, PDFs, AWS keys, email addresses, WireGuard configs, and more to cover every attack surface.
No-agent detection
Tokens work without installing any software on monitored systems — just place the token and wait for the alert.
Self-hosted control
Run your own Canarytokens server to keep all incident data private, generate unlimited tokens, and customise alerting to your needs.
Rich incident history
Each triggered token captures IP addresses, user agents, timestamps, and geo-location data for forensic investigation.
Why run Canarytokens on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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