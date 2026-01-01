Deploy Bludit with one-click installation.
Simple, fast, and secure flat-file CMS for personal blogs and small sites with no database required.
Choose a VPS plan for Bludit
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bludit
Bludit is an open-source flat-file content management system that stores every post, page, and setting as Markdown and JSON files on disk. Because it does not need MySQL, PostgreSQL, or any other database, the entire stack is lighter, faster to back up, and easier to migrate between servers than traditional PHP CMSs.
Self-hosting Bludit on a VPS gives bloggers and small site owners full ownership of their content and themes, with no third-party hosting fees and no platform lock-in. Posts can be edited from a browser-based admin or directly on the filesystem, and the project ships with a built-in image manager, plugin system, and modern themes ready to customise.
Key features of Bludit
No database required
Stores all content in flat Markdown and JSON files so deployment, backup, and version control are as simple as copying a folder.
Markdown publishing
Write posts and pages in Markdown with a browser-based editor that supports drafts, scheduled publishing, and categories.
Themes and plugins
Customise the look with built-in modern themes and extend functionality through a plugin system without touching core code.
Built-in image manager
Upload, organise, and embed images from a media library integrated into the admin panel without external storage services.
Multi-user roles
Invite editors and authors with distinct permissions so multiple contributors can publish without sharing one account.
Why run Bludit on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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