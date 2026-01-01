Apache IoTDB is a purpose-built time-series database for the Internet of Things, designed from the ground up for industrial IoT workloads where billions of data points arrive every day from millions of sensors. Its lightweight columnar TsFile format reaches compression ratios that typical relational databases cannot approach, while sub-second analytical queries and a tree-based device schema model the way real industrial equipment is actually structured.

Self-hosting Apache IoTDB on your VPS gives manufacturing, energy, transport, and smart-city projects a private telemetry backend that integrates natively with Grafana, Spark, Flink, Kafka, and MQTT — without paying per-metric fees and without sending sensor data to third-party clouds.