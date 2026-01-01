Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Byt modell utan att återansluta
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Se vad din stack kan göra med Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Behåll din SDK. Ändra en URL.
Spåra modellanvändning i hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Använd varje större modell, en balans
Få tillgång till ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini och mer utan separata konton eller räkningar.
Byt modell utan att röra din kod
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Krediter mäts per förfrågan, så du är aldrig låst till en fast månadskostnad.
Skaffa AI-routerStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.