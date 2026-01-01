Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Kom igångSee AI models
Betrodda av byggare runt om i världen.
10K+
Users worldwide
Fungerar med OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain och mer.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI-modeller
Skippa hanteringen av flera API-nycklar. Använd en för varje modell.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modeller inklusive Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modeller inklusive Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 modeller inklusive Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5, 2 .

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Byt modell utan att återansluta

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Se vad din stack kan göra med Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Behåll din SDK. Ändra en URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Behåll din SDK. Ändra en URL.

Spåra modellanvändning i hPanel

Se användningen per modell, hantera ditt delade kreditsaldo och fyll på från ett ställe. Inga separata instrumentpaneler för leverantörer behövs.
Spåra modellanvändning i hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Installera OpenClaw eller Hermes Agent med ett klick och anslut automatiskt till Hostinger AI Router. Inga API-nycklar att klistra in, inga konfigurationsfiler att redigera. Välj den modell som din agent använder från hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Använd varje större modell, en balans

    Få tillgång till ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini och mer utan separata konton eller räkningar.

  • Byt modell utan att röra din kod

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Krediter mäts per förfrågan, så du är aldrig låst till en fast månadskostnad.

Skaffa AI-router

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router är en säker endpoint och dashboard för varje AI-modell.Istället för att öppna konton hos varje leverantör får du en API-nyckel som når olika ledande modeller — allt hanteras här i hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Alla de stora: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, och mer, plus öppen källkod modeller över text, bild, ljud och inbäddningar.Du kan byta eller jämföra modeller med en enda parameterändring och ingen leverantör lock-in, och nya modeller blir tillgängliga när de levereras.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Du kan bygga egna skyddsräcken – inmatnings- och utmatningsfilter, utgiftsgränser per nyckel och hastighetsgränser. Caching minskar kostnader och fördröjningar vid upprepade begäranden. På datasidan används inte dina uppmaningar och svar för att träna modeller.

Kan jag använda det i mina egna appar och utanför Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Vi bryr oss om din integritet

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