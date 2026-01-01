Codex hosting
Deploy apps built with Codex in minutes
Free domain for 1 year
Free business email for 1 year
Free managed SSLs
From ₱169 /mo
30-day money-back guarantee
Simple pricing for Codex hosting
Host the apps you build with Codex on reliable infrastructure you can trust. Every plan includes a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can get started with confidence.
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₱479
₱169 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₱8,112 (regular price ₱22,992). Renews at ₱439/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
5 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
₱1,159
₱409 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₱19,632 (regular price ₱55,632). Renews at ₱1,089/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
5 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
MOST POPULAR
65% off
Business
More tools and power for growth
₱479
₱169 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₱8,112 (regular price ₱22,992). Renews at ₱439/mo.
5 Managed Node.js web apps
Up to 50 websites
5 vibe coding credits
2 CPU cores
3 GB RAM
50 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Business benefits:
Build with Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, Website Builder, Horizons
Free domain for 1 year
Managed SSL certificates
FREE
Global in-house CDN
FREE
GitHub integration with automatic deployments
IDE-based deployments
NEW
Daily and on-demand backups
Web application firewall
AI Bots traffic management
Unlimited bandwidth
Managed MySQL database
65% off
Cloud Startup
Handle complex business needs
₱1,159
₱409 /mo
+2 mo. free
Get 48 months for ₱19,632 (regular price ₱55,632). Renews at ₱1,089/mo.
10 Managed Node.js web apps
NEW
Up to 100 websites
5 vibe coding credits
4 CPU cores
4 GB RAM
100 GB of world’s fastest NVMe storage
10 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Business, plus:
Enjoy priority expert support – 24/7
Get extra control and stability with a unique IP address
Handle peak traffic with power boost for a week/month
Higher database performance & connection limits
Ship Codex projects without friction
Take the apps and prototypes you build with Codex from local code to a live Node.js environment without extra setup. Push your project, and Hostinger handles the runtime and deployment flow so your app is ready to serve users without manual server work. Your stack runs on managed hosting designed to stay steady as traffic grows, with the uptime and headroom to handle spikes more smoothly. That leaves you with less ops overhead and more time to refine the features your app depends on.
Push your code. We’ll take it from here
1. Connect your project
Write a prompt or choose a template and instantly receive the first version of your site.
2. Deploy instantly
Adjust the visuals and copy and add your personal touch.
3. Manage and scale
Click Go live and publish your new website. Hosting, a domain, and email are included.
Codex hosting FAQs
Get answers to the most frequently asked questions about Codex hosting services.
What is Codex hosting, and why does it matter for production apps?
Codex hosting means running the Node.js apps you build with Codex in a live environment that users can access. It matters because production hosting gives you uptime, environment management, and a stable runtime instead of relying on your local machine.
How is Codex hosting different from regular VPS hosting?
With a VPS, you manage the OS, Node.js version, process manager, updates, and security yourself. With Hostinger Node.js hosting, that server setup is handled for you, so you can deploy Codex projects without maintaining the underlying machine.
Can I deploy a Codex project from a private GitHub repository?
Yes. Connect your GitHub account, grant access to the private repo, and deploy from the branch you want. After that, pushes to the connected branch can trigger redeploys.
Are there traffic limits or overage fees for Codex hosting?
Your plan includes a fixed resource limit, and if your app grows beyond it, you may need to upgrade. We do not bill unpredictable overage fees for traffic spikes, but sustained higher usage can require a bigger plan.
How do I move a Codex app from local development or another host?
Push your app to GitHub, connect the repository in Hostinger, and set the environment variables your app needs. If you're migrating from another host, keep the same Node.js entry point and database settings where possible to reduce changes.