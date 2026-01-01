Build your brand with a .skin domain
About the .skin domain
What is a .skin domain?
.skin is a generic top-level domain for skin care and beauty brands, professionals, and related communities. It has no public registration eligibility limits, but follows ICANN registry rules.
Who is a .skin domain for?
A .skin domain works well for dermatology clinics, skincare brands, cosmetic professionals, and wellness blogs that want a clear, relevant online identity. It’s a practical fit for both small practices and growing businesses.
Why choose a .skin domain?
A .skin domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming across web, email, and marketing, helping your online presence stay consistent as it grows.