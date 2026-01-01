Build your brand with a .protection domain

177,799 /yr122,679 /1st year
Save 31%
For first year
.protection

About the .protection domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .protection domain

What is a .protection domain?

.protection is a generic TLD operated by XYZ.COM LLC. It has no public eligibility limits, and is typically used for security, brand protection, or trust-focused sites.

Who is a .protection domain for?

A .protection domain works well for security providers, insurance teams, legal services, and safety-focused projects that want to signal trust and risk protection. It suits both specialized campaigns and growing organizations.

Why choose a .protection domain?

A .protection domain helps visitors understand your site’s focus right away and supports clear, consistent branding across your website, email, and campaigns. It can improve recognition and make your online presence easier to manage as you grow.

Domain information for .protection

TLD
.protection
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.protection domain FAQs

What does a .protection domain mean?

A .protection domain usually signals safety, security, or safeguarding services. People may use it for cybersecurity, insurance, legal protection, or consumer protection topics.

Is a .protection domain trusted?

Yes. It is a valid top-level domain and works like other domains in browsers, email, and search engines. Like any TLD, trust also depends on the website behind it.

Is a .protection a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about safety, defense, or protection services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the ending.

Should I choose a .protection domain or .com domain?

Choose .protection if you want a clear, specific name for a protection-related brand and the .com version is taken. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you need broader recognition.

Who can register a .protection domain?

Anyone can register a .protection domain. It is an open extension, so there are no special eligibility requirements for most registrants.

Are there restrictions on .protection domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and some reserved or trademarked names may be unavailable through the registry.

How much does a .protection domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .protection domain costs ₱122,679 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱177,799/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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