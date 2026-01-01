Build your brand with a .homes domain

1,129 /yr119 /1st year
Save 89%
For first year
.homes

About the .homes domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .homes domain

What is a .homes domain?

.homes is a new generic TLD for home-related sites, especially real estate, property listings, design, and residential services. It has no registration restrictions, so it’s open to anyone.

Who is a .homes domain for?

A .homes domain works well for real estate agents, property developers, home builders, interior designers, and rental platforms who want a clear, memorable online presence for listings, services, and home-related content.

Why choose a .homes domain?

A .homes domain gives your website a clear, memorable identity that immediately signals a property-focused business. It can improve recognition across web addresses, emails, and marketing while supporting a consistent brand as you grow.

Domain information for .homes

TLD
.homes
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.homes domain FAQs

What does a .homes domain mean?

A .homes domain signals a home-related purpose, such as real estate, property services, or housing content. Today it’s usually read as a niche, descriptive extension for sites focused on homes and living.

Is a .homes domain trusted?

Yes. .homes is a valid top-level domain, so it works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines. It is managed through an official registry like other domain extensions.

Is a .homes a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about homes, property, or related services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions, so rankings depend more on your content and SEO than on .homes itself.

Should I choose a .homes domain or .com domain?

Choose .homes if you want a name that clearly matches a home-focused brand or if the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.

Who can register a .homes domain?

Anyone can register a .homes domain. There are no general residency or industry requirements, so it is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Are there restrictions on .homes domains?

Yes, standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters and cannot match reserved or already-registered names, but there are no special use restrictions for .homes.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs ₱119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,129/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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