Build your brand with a .christmas domain

2,669 /yr119 /1st year
Save 96%
For first year
.christmas

About the .christmas domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .christmas domain

What is a .christmas domain?

.christmas is a generic top-level domain (gTLD) for festive, holiday-themed sites. It is open and unrestricted, so individuals, businesses, and communities can use it for seasonal content, shops, events, or Christmas-related projects.

Who is a .christmas domain for?

A .christmas domain works well for holiday shops, event planners, festive campaigns, and community organizations that want a clear seasonal identity. It’s a fitting choice for projects centered on Christmas content, promotions, or celebrations.

Why choose a .christmas domain?

A .christmas domain helps make holiday-related branding clear at a glance, supporting easy recognition across websites, emails, and campaigns. It can strengthen consistency and keep your online presence organized as your plans grow.

Domain information for .christmas

TLD
.christmas
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.christmas domain FAQs

What does a .christmas domain mean?

A .christmas domain is commonly used for websites about Christmas, holiday events, gifts, or seasonal content. It was created as a themed web address, but today it’s mostly used to signal holiday-related content at a glance.

Is a .christmas domain trusted?

Yes. .christmas is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website and owner than on the extension itself.

Is a .christmas a good domain?

Yes, if your site is focused on Christmas or holiday themes. Search engines treat it equally for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the extension.

Should I choose a .christmas domain or .com domain?

Choose .christmas if you want a clear seasonal name and .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar option for a broad audience or year-round business use.

Who can register a .christmas domain?

Anyone can register a .christmas domain. There is no special membership, location, or business requirement to qualify.

Are there restrictions on .christmas domains?

Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and meeting length limits. Some names may also be reserved by the registry or blocked from registration.

How much does a .christmas domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .christmas domain costs ₱119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱2,669/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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