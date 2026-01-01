Build your brand with a .cars domain
About the .cars domain
What is a .cars domain?
A generic top-level domain for automotive brands, services, and enthusiasts. .cars is an unrestricted namespace, with no special eligibility limits, and is commonly used across the car industry.
Who is a .cars domain for?
A .cars domain works well for auto dealers, car review sites, repair shops, rental services, and enthusiast blogs that want a clear, industry-focused web address. It suits local businesses and larger automotive brands alike.
Why choose a .cars domain?
A .cars domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and makes your brand easier to remember. It creates a clear, professional web address that works well for sites, email, and long-term marketing growth.