Build your brand with a .beauty domain
About the .beauty domain
What is a .beauty domain?
Generic top-level domain originally intended for beauty-related sites; now open for broader use. It’s a repurposed gTLD, with no general geographic eligibility restrictions.
Who is a .beauty domain for?
A .beauty domain works well for salons, cosmetic brands, beauty bloggers, and makeup artists who want a polished online presence. It’s a good fit for portfolios, product sites, and appointment-focused businesses.
Why choose a .beauty domain?
A .beauty domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and makes your brand easier to recognize. It supports clear naming for websites, emails, and marketing while giving your business room to grow.