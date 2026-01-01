Build your brand with a .autos domain

1,129 /yr119 /1st year
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For first year
.autos

About the .autos domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .autos domain

What is a .autos domain?

.Autos is a generic top-level domain for automotive businesses and projects. It has no geographic eligibility limits and is used for car sales, services, news, and related brands.

Who is a .autos domain for?

.autos suits car dealers, repair shops, auto marketplaces, and automotive bloggers who want a clear, industry-focused web address. It works well for local businesses, launches, and growing automotive brands.

Why choose a .autos domain?

A .autos domain helps visitors understand your website instantly and supports clear brand recognition. It can make web addresses and email more memorable, while giving your business a practical, professional fit as it grows.

Domain information for .autos

TLD
.autos
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
1 year
Is privacy protection supported
Yes
Is lock supported
Yes
Is DNSSEC supported
Yes
ICANN fee
₱11.23

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.

2. Keep it short

Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.

3. Less is more

Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.

4. Think about your audience

Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether it’s local or global.

5. Act fast

Great domains sell quickly — search and secure yours today.
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.autos domain FAQs

What does a .autos domain mean?

.autos is a generic top-level domain used for automotive websites and brands. It is commonly used by car dealers, service shops, and automotive projects, and it can also suggest “cars” in Spanish.

Is a .autos domain trusted?

Yes. .autos is a valid top-level domain listed in the IANA root database, with an official registry and WHOIS service. It works normally in browsers, email systems, and search engines.

Is a .autos a good domain?

Yes, if your site is about cars, auto services, or transportation. Search engines treat .autos the same as other extensions for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the TLD.

Should I choose a .autos domain or .com domain?

Choose .autos if you want a name that clearly signals an automotive focus or if your exact .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you need a broader brand fit.

Who can register a .autos domain?

Anyone can register a .autos domain. It is an open namespace, so individuals, businesses, organizations, and communities are eligible.

Are there restrictions on .autos domains?

There are no special eligibility limits, but standard domain rules still apply. The name must use allowed characters, and some reserved or blocked names may not be available.

How much does a .{tld} domain cost?

At Hostinger, a .{tld} domain costs ₱119 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ₱1,129/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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