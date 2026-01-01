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Why Kodee is a game changer
500+ actions and counting
85% success rate
At your service, instantly
Saving money to save you money
Join millions of happy customers
Kodee understood my concern quickly and provided clear, step-by-step guidance that solved my issue without any confusion.
Kodee, their AI support, is superb. I actually prefer it over talking to a person because I don't feel rushed.
Their AI assistant Kodee is VERY helpful. Rather than referring me to endless help docs, it actually does things in my account. It's like having a junior system admin on call.
Kodee FAQs
What is Kodee?
Kodee is Hostinger's AI support agent – built to manage your websites and services through a simple chat. It performs over 500 admin-level actions, from migrating websites and creating backups to managing DNS records and checking server health. Learn more about Kodee.
Which Hostinger products does Kodee support?
Kodee works across the full Hostinger ecosystem – web hosting, WordPress, VPS, Website Builder, Hostinger Horizons, Hostinger Mail, domains, and payments. Whatever you're managing, Kodee is there to help.
Can Kodee actually make changes to my account, or does it just answer questions?
Both – but what sets Kodee apart is that it takes action. Rather than pointing you to a help doc, Kodee connects domains, updates DNS settings, installs plugins, and more, directly in your account.
Is Kodee available on mobile?
Yes. Kodee is available wherever you access Hostinger – including on mobile and even WhatsApp – so instant help is always one message away, wherever you're working from.
What happens if Kodee can't solve my issue?
Kodee handles 85% of support interactions independently. For anything outside its scope, it connects you with a human specialist so you're never left without a resolution.