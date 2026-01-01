Make your brand unforgettable with a .fun domain

RM169.99/yrRM4.99/1st year
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For first year
.fun
Get a free .fun domain with premium web hosting for 12 months.

About the .fun domain

A quick overview to help you choose and register a .fun domain

What is a .fun domain?

.fun is a generic top-level domain for playful, entertainment-focused, or community sites. It has no special eligibility rules, so itâ€™s open to a wide range of users.

Who is a .fun domain for?

A .fun domain works well for entertainment projects, event organizers, creators, game developers, and playful brands that want a memorable, lighthearted web address. It suits campaigns, communities, and personal projects.

Why choose a .fun domain?

A .fun domain helps people quickly understand your siteâ€™s tone and purpose, making your brand easier to recognize and remember. It can also support clear website, email, and marketing use as your business grows.

Domain information for .fun

TLD
.fun
TLD type
gTLD
Minimum registration period
1 year
Maximum registration period
3 years
Domain privacy protection
Free
Premium domain protection
Add-on
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC
ICANN fee
RM 0.86

Why register your domain with Hostinger?

No technical knowledge required
24/7 expert support
Free domain privacy protection
Free coming soon page or link in bio site
Competitive pricing
Tips

How to get the best domain name

1. Include your brand name

Use your brand name or keywords to boost recognition and visibility in search results.
Domain names under three words are easier to read and remember.
Avoid hyphens, numbers, slang, and hard-to-spell words.
Choose an extension that fits your audience, whether itâ€™s local or global.
Great domains sell quickly â€” search and secure yours today.Start search

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.fun domain FAQs

A .fun domain is a generic web address ending that suggests entertainment, hobbies, or lighthearted content. Today, itâ€™s often used for personal projects, events, games, and playful brands.
Yes. .fun is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email systems, and search engines like other standard domain endings.
Yes, if your site is about entertainment, games, events, or a casual brand name. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .fun if you want a name that matches a playful theme and a .com is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want the broadest recognition.
Anyone can register a .fun domain. It is an open extension, so there are no local presence or industry-only eligibility rules.
Yes, but they are standard domain rules, such as using allowed characters and avoiding reserved names. Availability is checked by the registry, and some names may be blocked or already registered.
At Hostinger, a .fun domain costs RM 4.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is RM 169.99/year. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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